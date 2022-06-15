Carroll Investors Inc Invests $8.87 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 5.0% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

Shares of META opened at $163.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.69 and its 200 day moving average is $245.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.36 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

