Carroll Investors Inc Invests $88,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $404.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.