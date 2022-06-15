Carroll Investors Inc Makes New $515,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,323.54.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,134.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,356.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,625.01. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

