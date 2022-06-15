Carroll Investors Inc Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,857,000. Tesla accounts for 15.2% of Carroll Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,344.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after acquiring an additional 598,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,146,092,000 after acquiring an additional 594,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $662.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $593.50 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $831.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $918.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

