Carroll Investors Inc Purchases New Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up 1.0% of Carroll Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

Shares of IAC opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $158.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

