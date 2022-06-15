Carroll Investors Inc Purchases Shares of 2,000 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.95 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

