Carroll Investors Inc Takes $106,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 178 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.69. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

