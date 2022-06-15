Carroll Investors Inc Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Align Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.55 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.14.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.70.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.