Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 13.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. 9,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,727,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Several research firms have commented on SAVA. Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,799,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,797,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

