CastleArk Alternatives LLC Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 80,102 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 2.2% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.47. The stock had a trading volume of 200,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,308. The company has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

