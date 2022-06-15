CastleArk Alternatives LLC Sells 47,615 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,615 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 2.6% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 190,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,736,357. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.