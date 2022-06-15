Castleview Partners LLC Buys New Stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 339,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,663,000. Castleview Partners LLC owned 3.13% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.93.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

