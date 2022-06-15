Castleview Partners LLC Buys Shares of 239,116 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of MPLX opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

