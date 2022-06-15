Castleview Partners LLC Buys Shares of 87,105 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000. Castleview Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Sonos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 8.0% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sonos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,047 shares of company stock worth $1,720,246 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

