Castleview Partners LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,648 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

