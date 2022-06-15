Castleview Partners LLC Invests $756,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after buying an additional 3,745,946 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,870,000 after purchasing an additional 181,629 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $57,276,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Barclays by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,157,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,851,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 310,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 200 ($2.43) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.33.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

