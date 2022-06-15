Castleview Partners LLC Invests $936,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 365,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Castleview Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Moody’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 21.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,833,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $256.84 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.29.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.58.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.