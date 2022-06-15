Castleview Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 22.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.07.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.
About Nikola (Get Rating)
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.