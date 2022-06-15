Castleview Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 64,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,799,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 318,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,662,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.40 and a 200-day moving average of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

