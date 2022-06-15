Castleview Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,341,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000. Castleview Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Danaher at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,954,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $145,763,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Danaher by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 498,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,806,000 after acquiring an additional 396,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $242.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.84 and a 200 day moving average of $281.42. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $176.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

