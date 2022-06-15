Castleview Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 54,157 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,177 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,146,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.