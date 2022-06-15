Castleview Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 90,497 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Castleview Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Korn Ferry as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

KFY opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.44. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

