Castleview Partners LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 482,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $250.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.22.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

