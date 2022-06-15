Castweet Market Capitalization Tops $36,439.39 (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 66.5% lower against the dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $36,439.39 and approximately $666.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

