Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Raised by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

CAT stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.49 and a 200 day moving average of $210.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

