Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $194.18

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $194.18 and last traded at $197.50, with a volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.08.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.50.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $505.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

