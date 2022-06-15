CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 39.0% in May

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,449,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,935,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after acquiring an additional 153,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,554,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,243,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 108,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,571,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 77,674 shares during the period.

Shares of IGR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. 593,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,318. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

