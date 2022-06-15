Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.98

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 16823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CELTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.36) to GBX 108 ($1.31) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

