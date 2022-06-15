Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Up 83.2% in May

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,600 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the May 15th total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Centamin has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $1.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.36) to GBX 108 ($1.31) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

