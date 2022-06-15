Centrifuge (CFG) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $60.72 million and approximately $164,549.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,299.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.92 or 0.14672470 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00400371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00069598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,003.50 or 1.59751096 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 264,052,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

