Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.06

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.06 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 4176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

