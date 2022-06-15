Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading 1.2% Higher

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. 7,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 627,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Certara alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,513,352 shares of company stock worth $28,766,316. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Certara by 46.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 652,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 207,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Certara by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Certara by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.