CertiK (CTK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.06 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,246.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.91 or 0.23866236 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00411457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036858 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

