Channing Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,724 iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMIN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 904,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209,314 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,344,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMIN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 52,386 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

