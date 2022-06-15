Channing Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,063 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average is $107.28. The company has a market capitalization of $250.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

