Channing Global Advisors LLC Invests $2.64 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. S&P Global accounts for 2.5% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $4,499,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,307. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.56.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

