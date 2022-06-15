Channing Global Advisors LLC Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000. PayPal makes up 3.5% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 151,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,231,572. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

