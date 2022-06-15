Channing Global Advisors LLC Makes New $489,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,186 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 53,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of SEA by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SEA by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 247,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SEA by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,106 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. CICC Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

SE stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.00. 53,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,195,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

