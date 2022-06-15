Channing Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 7.0% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,687,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,612,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.36 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

