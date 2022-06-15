Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $380.18.
CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $203.37 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.17.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.
About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
