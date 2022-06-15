Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $380.18.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $203.37 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

