Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.21. 27,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,517,674. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $326.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

