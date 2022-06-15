Christopher Kyle Ritchie Sells 1,198 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.47, for a total value of C$11,345.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,495,473.

Christopher Kyle Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, June 8th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 17,502 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total transaction of C$165,834.95.

On Monday, June 6th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 81,300 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.47, for a total transaction of C$769,886.61.

On Friday, May 13th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie bought 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$80,990.00.

SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark set a C$14.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James set a C$14.15 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.