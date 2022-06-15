CHS Inc. (CHSCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $28.77.
