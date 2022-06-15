Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.81 billion-$51.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.76-$0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.05.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.