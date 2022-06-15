Civilization (CIV) Reaches Market Cap of $10.40 Million

Civilization (CIV) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. Civilization has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $315,010.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Civilization Profile

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

