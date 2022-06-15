Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,323. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.49 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

