Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Buys 1,371 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,741,633. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

