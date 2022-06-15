Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.14.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.54. 3M has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

