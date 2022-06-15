Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.84. The company had a trading volume of 87,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,861. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $225.35 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

