Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,579.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,698. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

